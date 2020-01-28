ANDERSON — Highland High School Class of 1970 will hold its 50th anniversary reunion on Saturday, July 18.
The committee has several classmates with unknown information.
Missing classmates include Larry Adams, Steve Burkart, Paulette Gray-Evans, Phyllis Imel-Johnson, Dean Keesling, Titus Lawler, Paul Noble, Deb Bauer-Rumler, Elaine Durham-Saubert, Jane Land-Stout and Linda Fite-Turner.
If anyone has updated information for these classmates, email it to hillardchar@yahoo.com.
If any other classmates have not received their reunion letter, email hillardchar@yahoo.com. Information will be mailed out when notice is received. It’s important to the committee to contact all classmates, so your help is appreciated.
Reminder: The reunion fee is due April 1.
