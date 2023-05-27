CHESTERFIELD — The Highland High School Class of 1973 will celebrate its 50th class reunion on July 22 at Millcreek Civic Center on Ind. 32 in Chesterfield.
Registration begins at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. The class will have a nostalgic dinner throwback. A class picture will be taken and available for $20 for an 8x10 print by Star Photo.
Several activities are planned for the evening. Remembered will be those who have passed away including administration, staff, and teachers.
If anyone has information about the whereabouts of the following classmates, including addresses, contact us. Information to contact below.
Jon Burk, Jim Carpenter, Patty Carr (maiden name), Kellee Connor, Bonnie Connor Kaufman, Renetta Duc Gilpin, Kathy Dulworth, Tom Durr, Rhonda Fuller Wood, Pam Gillespie Simpson, Rick Hartle, R. Mike Hines, Dennis Hoover, Paul Hopkins/Larkins, Toni Hutchins Garcia, Connie K. Jones, Chas. “Conrad” King, Ken Kuchler, Richard McNew, Alice Mills Massey, Debra Morris Chandler, Judy Morrison Hunter, Morris Reed Jr., Larry Saubert, Mark Smith, William Street, Shirley Tudor Hupp, Tim Walters, Debbie Whitaker, Bob Whittemore and David “Chunky” Williams.
For further information or to give information, contact Debbie Turner Condon at 765-606-4895, or email at dtc917@aol.com. You can also message Condon on Facebook messenger.