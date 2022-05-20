NEW CASTLE — Local historian Richard Ratcliff will speak on “Henry County at 200” at the Thursday, June 2, meeting of the Henry County Republican Club.
Ratcliff, known for his fascinating talks, served as Henry County historian for 40 years, retiring in 2021. The public is welcome to attend the meeting at 7 p.m. at the GOP headquarters, 1325 Broad St.
Those attending are asked to take any campaign yard signs to HQ so they can be returned to the candidates.
On Wednesday, June 15, the 32nd annual GOP Open will be hosted at the Memorial Park Golf Course, rain or shine. Sign-in and lunch both start at 11:30 a.m.
For more information on the golf outing, contact Tom Saunders, 765-524-0630, Debbie Walker, 765-465-7435, or Jodie Brown, 765-524-6284.
Also, 15 newly-elected local delegates will attend the Republican State Convention in Indianapolis June 17 and 18.