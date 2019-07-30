ANDERSON — The next Madison County Historical Society meeting will feature Steve Jackson with a Power Point presentation on Adams Township from his “What‘s in a name" series at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. This is a repeat of the June 24 meeting as many visitors could not get in due to the number of people, a representative said.
Jackson will present the many items named over the years by the people of Adams Township by looking at the various items, buildings, people and the many other things that make up the township. With Markleville, Alliance, Emporia, Ovid-New Columbus at the heart of the township, there will be a tremendous amount of information for the listener, including but not limited to the Lost Woods, Poly-walk and Little Pasquatank with many photos.
The meeting will be in the Bowman Room of the Museum of Madison County History, 11 W. 11th St., and is open to the public. There is no charge to attend this or any event in the facility.
Information: 765-683-0052.
