NEW CASTLE — Henry County’s official historian Darrel Radford will speak at the Thursday, July 7, meeting of the Henry County Republican Club. The public is invited to hear Radford speak at 7 p.m. on “My Name Is Henry County” at GOP headquarters, 1325 Broad St.
Radford is well known in Henry County as the former owner and operator of The Henry County Republican and as a 30-year veteran of The Courier Times in a variety of writing, reporting and editorship roles. In 1992, he was the co-winner of the Kent Cooper Award, the highest honor given by The Associated Press. He has authored two books on Henry County, and he is co-director of The Henry County Historical Society.
Richard Ratcliff was unable to attend the June meeting, so he will be invited to speak at a future meeting.
In his place, County Councilwoman Betsy Mills presented a talk and power-point on her nine-day trip to Warsaw, Poland, in May to aid refugees from Ukraine. Mills transported 450 pounds of supplies for soldiers that were provided by Indiana Supports Ukraine. While in Warsaw, she worked daily at the World Central Kitchen in the food line and children’s play area.