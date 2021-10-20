ANDERSON — Historic Halloween Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Mounds State Park.
All Hallows’ Eve will be celebrated like generations gone by. You can learn the origins of this very American holiday and where some of our most cherished (and eerie!) Halloween traditions come from.
There will be bobbing for apples, a pumpkin seed-spitting contest, bowling with pumpkins and much more.
Visitors may tour the Historic Bronnenberg home and learn about some of the holiday’s history and how Victorian-era customs influenced today’s celebrations.
The day’s activities also will include a costume contest parade, cake walk, face painting, pumpkin and gourd decorating, sack racing, Halloween-themed crafts and more. Candy, treats and prizes will be given out during the day, and there will be a fall photo area.
Friends of Mounds State Park will offer a caramel apple bar and other Halloween-themed foods for sale. All proceeds from the food sale go directly to support the Friends and educational programming in the park.
The park is at 4306 Mounds Road, Anderson.
