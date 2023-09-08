INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting applications for the Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) grant, which provides funding to support rehabilitation of sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Grants can support architectural and historical projects, archaeological projects, and acquisition and development (rehabilitation) projects. In order to be eligible for a grant, applicants must be tax-exempt nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, or units of local government. Eligible properties must be listed in the National Register of Historic Places individually or as contributing resources within listed historic districts.
Rehabilitation activities must meet federal preservation standards. Common rehabilitation grant projects include roof and gutter repair or replacement, masonry rehabilitation, window repair and other exterior measures to secure the building from water and weather. General remodeling, construction of additions, landscaping, signage, and purchase of furniture or equipment are not eligible activities under this program.
The deadline for proposals is Friday, Oct. 6, at 5 p.m. Application packets are available at www.dnr.IN.gov/historic-preservation/financial-assistance/grants/apply.
For answers to questions about the application packets or potential projects, contact Steve Kennedy at skennedy@dnr.IN.gov, 317-232-6981 or Malia Vanaman at mvanaman@dnr.IN.gov, 317-232-1648.