ANDERSON — The Madison County Historical Society announces the following open exhibits and dates for the “Museum of Madison County History” during December.
After Dec. 18, the model railroading and dollhouse exhibits will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the exception of Dec. 25.
The Museum of Madison County History offices will close for the Christmas holiday on noon, Dec. 18, and reopen on Jan. 4, 2021.
The exhibits will remain open with the entry door locked. After Dec. 18, entry can be made through 11 W. 11th St. and a call to 765-602-2259 will announce your arrival at the door permitting you to enter. A mask must be worn when entering and your temperature will be taken.
The Historical Society has joined in the Christmas holiday celebration by presenting two exhibits for visitation.
One is the model railroading train exhibit called, “What’s a Christmas without Trains?” This year there is an O-gauge Lionel running on shelving around the first room with an HO train in a static display.
This is the first room of three rooms of the model railroading exhibit.
The second exhibit is called, “The Tiny Town: The World of Dollhouses.”
Several new dollhouses have been added for your enjoyment.
