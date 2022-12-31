The Madison County Historical Society will continue its “First Sunday” PowerPoint presentations covering the history of Madison County through Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.
The presentations are designed to acquaint the audience with an overview of Madison County’s rich and colorful history through the telling of the historical highlights of each township.
The presentations will be held in the Bowman Room of the Museum of Madison County History, 11 W. 11th St., Anderson. They will begin at 2 p.m. and should last about one hour each.
The presenter will be Madison County Historian Stephen T. Jackson.
All presentations are free and the public is welcome.
The Madison County Historical Society will participate in Madison County’s Bicentennial observance throughout 2023 with exhibits and other activities and is pleased to initiate its official observance with this series on the following dates.
- Jan. 8, 2023: Jackson Township (note date change to second Sunday)
- Feb. 5, 2023: Union Township
- March 5, 2023: Pipe Creek Township
- April 2, 2023: Richland Township
- May 7, 2023: Monroe Township
- June 4, 2023: Lafayette Township
- July 2, 2023: Van Buren Township
- Aug. 6, 2023: Boone Township
- Sept. 3, 2023: Duck Creek Township
- Oct. 1, 2023: Stony Creek Township
- Nov. 5, 2023: Madison County
Information: Call the Madison County Historical Society at 765-683-0052.