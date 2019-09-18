ANDERSON — On Oct. 26, 1866, in Toronto, Canada, the Rev. John McMahon, a Catholic priest of St. Mary’s Church in Anderson, was found guilty of the intent to levy war, of carrying arms for that purpose, and of committing acts of hostility during the Fenian Invasion of Canada in June of that year. The Rev. McMahon and 22 other prisoners were sentenced to be hanged on Dec. 13, 1866.
How did Father McMahon, a prisoner parish priest, become involved in an international incident that influenced the formation of the country of Canada and affected the diplomatic relationship of the United States of America and Great Britain?
Come to the Madison County Historical Society on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. to hear the rest of the story told by Anabeth Radeck.
The meeting will be in the Bowman Room of the Madison County History Center, 11 W 11th St., and is open to MCHS members and the public. There is no charge to attend this or any event in the facility.
Information: 765-683-0052.
