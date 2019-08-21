ANDERSON — On Monday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m., the monthly meeting of the Madison County Historical Society will feature Thomas Hamm with a presentation on “Why Was Frederick Douglass in Pendleton in 1843?”
Douglass was an American social reformer, abolitionist, orator, writer and statesman. After escaping from slavery in Maryland, he became a national leader of the abolitionist movement in Massachusetts and New York, gaining note for his oratory and incisive antislavery writings.
Hamm is an archivist and professor of history at Earlham College. Hamm will examine the visit of Douglass to Pendleton with the resulting disorder and confusion.
The meeting will be held in the Bowman Room of the Madison County History Center, 11 W. 11th St., downtown Anderson, and is open to MCHS members and the public.
There is no charge to attend this or any event at the facility.
Information: 765-683-0052.
