ANDERSON — The Madison County Historical Society will sponsor a one-day bus trip to Wabash on Saturday, Sept. 14.
The fundraising plan is called “Dash To Wabash,” and it goes like this: Depart from the Pay Less parking lot at the corner of Cross Street and the Scatterfield bypass in Anderson at 8:20 a.m. in a 55-passenger chartered non-smoking motor coach. In the course of travel, a few snacks and entertainment will be provided. Before reaching Wabash, a stop will be made at the James Dean Gallery in Fairmount.
About 10 a.m., the group will leave the gallery for Wabash to visit some tourist sites like the Wabash Visitors Center, the Wabash County Memorial Museum and the Dr. James Ford Historic Home.
The trip will be wrapped up by visiting the Crow’s Nest Antique Mall. Cost is $65 per person which covers everything except lunch. Organizers expect to return to Anderson by 6 p.m.
Reservations at this time are only for Madison County Historical Society members. However, after Aug. 14, seating will be opened to anyone. A list will be created of interested non-members at this time for the anticipated openings after Aug. 14.
Information: 765-683-0052 on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
