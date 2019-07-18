ANDERSON — On Monday at 7 p.m., the monthly meeting of the Madison County Historical Society will feature Chris Flook of Ball State University with a program on “Lenapi Along the White River,” a presentation on the Delaware Indians.
Flook will present a very colorful presentation on the history of the Lenapi (Delaware) Indians, going back several centuries to the time the Lenapi were on the east coast, leading to the time when they were in Indiana.
The presentation consists of Flook's’ extensive research into the tribe. This is probably the most thorough and complete study of the Lenapi that has been made over the years.
The meeting will be held in the Bowman Room of the Museum of Madison County History, 11 W 11th St., Anderson, and is open to MCHS members and the public. There is no charge to attend this or any event in our facility.
Information: 765-683-0052.
