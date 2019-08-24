ANDERSON — The Madison County Historical Society’s sponsored one-day fundraising bus trip to Wabash has several unfilled seats that are now open to anyone who wants to go.
The trip will be on Saturday, Sept. 14, leaving Anderson on a chartered motor bus about 8:20 a.m. and stops in Fairmount to visit the James Dean Gallery before proceeding to Wabash. Some entertainment and snacks occur along the way.
The day will include tours through various popular historic attractions. The time of arrival back home should be about 6 p.m.
Cost is $65 per person and does not include lunch. If you would like to go, stop by the History Center to fill out an application from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays or call 765-683-0052.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.