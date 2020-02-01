ANDERSON — On Sunday, Feb. 2, Roger Hensley will give a 'First Sunday' Power Point Presentation at the Museum of Madison County History, 11 W. 11th St., at 2 p.m., detailing the tour of Avon Yard.
Numerous freight trains cross Madison County daily with destinations such as Cleveland, Ansonia, Toledo, Terre Haute and St. Louis.
One place that many of these trains have in common is the Big Four Yard at Avon, 10 miles west of downtown Indianapolis.
It is open to MCHS members and the public. There is no charge to attend this or any event in the facility.
Information: 765-683-0052.
