MIDDLETOWN — Home-grown sweet corn, grilled pork chops, pork burger sandwiches, homemade bread and desserts are all on the menu for the 19th annual Hog Roast sponsored by the CLC Historical Preservation Society.
The event takes place on Saturday, July 20, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Josiah Cromer Homestead Barn (now Howell Farms) near Middletown.
Dinner will be served in a historic bank barn with massive hand-hewn beams. During the evening the Church at Crossroads will be open for browsing memorabilia from the archives. All of the proceeds from this evening will go to the Society for the maintenance and preservation of the church.
The church is open to the public as a site for weddings, recitals, club meetings, family reunions, retreats, anniversary celebrations and more.
Information: Mary Howell at 765-759-7432.
