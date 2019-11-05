MIDDLETOWN — The Christian Women’s Fellowship of Sixth Street Christian Church will have its annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 146 N. Sixth St.
An assortment of homemade crafts and gifts for all ages including holiday decorations, gift card holders, hanging dish towels, and many more items will be available for purchase. There will also be a "$5 and Under Table" and a "Christmas Treasures Room." Kitchen items including dish cloths, Sechler’s Pickles, and Rada Knives will be sold.
Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will include vegetable soup and chili, hot dogs, sloppy joes, coney dogs, homemade pies, and drinks. Carryouts will be available. There will be a "Bake Shop" with a variety of homemade baked items and candies. Other homemade items for sale will be frozen apple dumplings, homemade noodles, cheese balls and buckeyes. There will also be homemade bird suet cakes and dog treats.
