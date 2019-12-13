ANDERSON — A Holiday Bazaar will be held for The Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary of Muncie from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
There will be a variety of vendors to shop from including Pampered Chef, Tupperware, Scentsy, Avon, Mary Kay, Norwex, Thirty-One, plus food vendors.
Pamela Lewis Terhune, president of the organization, recently spoke with Channel 8 news Pet Pals TV with Patty Spitler about the new 38-acre animal sanctuary with a veterinary clinic.
This is a nonprofit organization with a mission to prevent cruelty to animals by caring, training, fostering and connecting permanent placements in quality homes. Rescue shelter dogs, put them in a home setting, re-home and rehabilitate. The new sanctuary will be for all types of animals, not just dogs.
This event is pet-friendly. Have your pictures taken with your fur babies. There will be raffles, 50/50 drawing, door prizes, etc.
To be a vendor or volunteer, contact Jewell at 765-278-4040.
