ANDERSON — The Madison County Historical Society and Museum, 15 W. 11th St., will host its second annual Holiday BookFest on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Available will be good used books, ranging from historical nonfiction to novels to cookbooks. Cash only.
Several local authors including Roger Hensley, Ben O’Neal and county historian Steve Jackson will be present to sell and sign their newest books.
Several features have been added to this event. There will be a School Trees Parade — trees have been fully decorated representing the 12 county high schools of decades past, complete with school colors. A gift basket raffle will be held with contributions given by local county businesses.
Also, Kristina Kringle (Santa’s better half) and her sidekick Elfie will be present to entertain the young at heart.
The model trains will be running, and the collection of dollhouses and School Daze exhibits are dressed for the holidays.
