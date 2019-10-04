ANDERSON — Anderson resident Holly Renz received one of seven Torchbearer Awards at a Sept. 25 ceremony at the Indiana Historical Society.
Renz serves as program director for the Community Hospital Anderson Sexual Assault Treatment Center and has been a registered nurse for 43 years. She has provided medical forensic examinations to more than 1,200 patients impacted by sexual assault and abuse. She received a special designation of Heart of Indiana for her commitment to caring for women and children in Indiana.
Hosted by the Board of Commissioners of the Indiana Commission for Women, this prestigious award recognizes women from around the state who have broken down barriers, overcome obstacles to women’s full participation, and have made Indiana a better place to live, work, and raise a family. Recipients of the award have overcome or continue to confront immense challenges with courage, perseverance, and compassion and serve as inspiration for others. They demonstrate character, resiliency, and leadership and have made significant contributions to their communities and to Indiana.
