ANDERSON — A homebuyer orientation/ information session will be held by PathStone, a nonprofit housing counseling agency, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.
The agency serves Delaware, Madison, Blackford, Randolph and Henry counties. PathStone does free monthly homebuyer education workshops with the goal of helping individuals and families build their financial capacity.
The information session will help people learn more about financial assistance programs, special loan programs and PathStone Corp. The information session is required for anyone receiving financial assistance or utilizing 502 Direct financing with PathStone as the loan packager.
RSVP to 765-274-4054 or blien@pathstone.org. Registration is required.
