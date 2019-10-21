ALEXANDRIA — The Madison County Extension Homemakers are sponsoring their annual Craft Expo from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Madison County Farm Bureau 4-H Building in Alexandria.
There will be several vendors and multiple clubs with displays of crafts, hobbies, special interests, lessons, scrapbooks and goodies. Featured items will be make-it-and-take-it crafts and bake sale items. Door prizes will be given every half hour.
Themed baskets will be a part of a silent auction and will be on display for bidding.
Homemade soups and pies will be available for purchase. Carry-out will be available.
Information: Extension Office at 765-641-9514.
