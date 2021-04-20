WABASH — Honeywell Arts & Entertainment has announced the addition of 13 indoor live shows at the Honeywell Center and Eagles Theatre with shows kicking off in August.
Tickets are on sale via HoneywellArts.org. All indoor live shows at Honeywell venues in Wabash are Honeywell Arts & Entertainment offerings.
Ford Theater
• Tusk: The World’s #1 Tribute to Fleetwood Mac – Thursday, Aug. 26, at 7:30 p.m.
• Buddy Guy with special guest Ally Venable – Saturday, Oct. 16, at 7:30 p.m.
• Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles – Thursday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m.
• Mark Lowry – Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7:30 p.m.
• Celtic Angels Christmas – Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 p.m.
• Ernie Haase + Signature Sound: A Jazzy Little Christmas – Friday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m.
• The Oak Ridge Boys – Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at 3 p.m.
• "Menopause The Musical" – Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.
Eagles Theatre
• Jeff Allen: The America I Grew Up In Tour – Thursday, Aug. 26, at 7:30 p.m.
• Etta May – Thursday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m.
• Geoff Tate: Formerly of Queensrÿche – Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets to additional indoor and outdoor live shows at the Honeywell Center, Eagles Theatre and the 13-24 Drive In can be purchased at HoneywellArts.org or by calling the Honeywell Box Office at 260-563-1102.
In the event of a show reschedule or cancellation due to COVID-19, ticket buyers will be contacted directly with updated information via email or direct phone call.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.