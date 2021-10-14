WABASH — Four live performances are being added at Honeywell Center and Eagles Theatre in Wabash.
Tickets for The Beach Boys Holiday Harmonies, Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, Josh Turner, and The Highwaymen go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, and are available by calling 260- 563-1102 or online at HoneywellArts.org.
Here’s more information from Honeywell Arts & Entertainment:
• The Beach Boys Holiday Harmonies: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 , at Honeywell Center. Most seats are $54 and $74; limited premium seating is $105.
• Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Honeywell Center. Most seats are $29 and $49; limited premium seating is $65.
• Josh Turner: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at Honeywell Center. Most seats are $38 and $54; limited premium seating is $100.
• The Highwaymen: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at Eagles Theatre. Tickets are $25 and $35.
More information is available at HoneywellArts.org.
