ANDERSON — The many creations of Hoosier cartoonists are highlighted in the Indiana Historical Society’s traveling exhibit “From Pencils to Pixels: Hoosier Cartoons and Comics.”
Through July 31, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., will host the exhibit.
From Pencils to Pixels explores the adventures of comic strip characters such as fat cat Garfield, Brown County savant Abe Martin, and “Chic” Jackson’s “Roger Bean,” which featured the lives of a typical Hoosier family.
Drawn from the collections of the historical society, the Indiana State Library and other institutions throughout the state, the exhibit also examines the life and work of Indiana artists who have entertained and informed millions of newspaper readers (with syndication) across the country.
Visitors will learn about “the dean of America’s editorial cartoonists,” Evansville’s Karl Kae Knecht; “the first black political cartoonist,” Henry Jackson Lewis, who worked for the Indianapolis Freeman; Richmond’s Gaar Williams, who earned a designation as the “James Whitcomb Riley of the pencil;” and Muncie’s Jim Davis, responsible for bringing Garfield to life.
