INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State fairgoers are invited to celebrate the Hoosier spirit on Saturday, Aug. 12 during Hoosier Lottery Day.
Throughout the day, visitors 18 and older with a Hoosier Lottery gate voucher will receive a free $1 Hoosier Lottery scratch-off ticket while supplies last.
The gate vouchers are distributed upon entry to the Indiana State Fair and may be redeemed for a $1 $50 Frenzy scratch-off at Hoosier Lottery Town or at the Hoosier Lottery trailer on State Fair Boulevard.
The Powerball, Mega Millions, Hoosier Lotto and Cash POP mascots will also be strolling the fairgrounds throughout the day.
Hoosier Lottery Town will be full of fun and excitement with chances to play games, win prizes and participate in exclusive promotions.
Spin in the Fun Zone: Visit Hoosier Lottery Town and purchase a $1 Hoosier Dreams scratch-off for a chance to spin the wheel for prizes or win up to $500 instantly.
Cash POP Happy Hour: Six winners will win cash prizes ranging from $100 to $500 each day during Cash POP Happy Hour.
Happy Hour will not occur the final day of the fair.
The promotion will occur from 5 to 6 p.m., with presales starting at 4 p.m. For every $5 purchase in any combination of Cash POP Draw game tickets, players will receive vouchers to be entered into the Cash POP Happy Hour drawings.
Hoosier Lottery Free Stage: An exciting lineup of music and entertainment will be featured throughout the State Fair again this year. Saturday night will feature the Gin Blossoms.