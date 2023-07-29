INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier Lottery Town returns to the Indiana State Fair this year with chances to win instant prizes, and the added excitement of a nearly $25 million Hoosier Lotto jackpot and a $910 million Mega Millions jackpot that ranks fifth largest in the game’s history and eighth largest in U.S. lottery history.
The next Hoosier Lotto drawing is Saturday, July 29.
Spin in the Fun Zone — Visit Hoosier Lottery Town and purchase a $1 Hoosier Dreams Scratch-off for a chance to spin the wheel for prizes or win up to $500 instantly.
Play to Win — On select days, the Hoosier Lottery Big Wheel, Whirl Win, Prize Shuffle, Jackpot Launch and Drop Zone will be set up for chances to win additional Hoosier Lottery tickets and prizes.
Cash POP Happy Hour — Six winners will win cash prizes ranging from $100 to $500 each day during Cash POP Happy Hour (Happy Hour will not occur on the final day of the Fair).
The promotion will occur from 5 to 6 p.m., with presales starting at 4 p.m. For every $5 purchase in any combination of Cash POP Draw game tickets, players will receive a voucher to be entered into the Cash POP Happy Hour drawings.
Official rules and promotional details can be found on the HoosierLottery.com Indiana State Fair page.