INDIANAPOLIS — The Hoosier Lotto® jackpot has reached $30.1 million for the Aug. 30, drawing. The jackpot currently ranks as the largest state lottery jackpot and the third-largest domestic jackpot, behind only Powerball® and Mega Millions®, which are sold nationwide.
Players can purchase a $2 Hoosier Lotto ticket at any participating retailer. Players also can add +PLUS for $1 for a chance to win $1 million or other prizes in a second drawing that occurs immediately after the Hoosier Lotto drawing.
The last time a Hoosier Lotto jackpot surpassed $30 million was March 2, 2019, when it was $30.1 million. That jackpot eventually grew to $43.8 million before it was won on Aug. 10, 2019.
The largest Hoosier Lotto jackpot win occurred on Nov. 7, 2007, and was worth an estimated $54.5 million. The last Hoosier Lotto jackpot win occurred on Sept. 7, 2022, and was worth an estimated $19.5 million. The winning ticket was purchased at Ridgeway #5 in Munster.