ELWOOD — Adam and Aaron Howell of Middletown were honored as Red Gold Master Growers at Red Gold’s 30th annual Growers Banquet.
The Howells received their fifth Master Grower Award and were presented with a Red Gold plaque. The Master Grower Award is given each year to recipients who have distinguished themselves by delivering quality production and exhibiting professionalism and industry leadership.
All growers for Red Gold have had training on good production practices, employee safety and human resources.
As tomato growers for Red Gold, the Howells have excelled in stewardship and sustainable practices on their farm and participate in the Red Gold IPM program. This year’s production from Howell Farms would account for more than 25 million cans of Red Gold whole, diced, stewed and specialty tomato products.
