INDIANAPOLIS — Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) grant application packets are available for fiscal year 2023 at the DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology (DHPA) at https://www.in.gov/dnr/historic-preservation/help-for-owners/financial-assistance/grants/
This opportunity is funded in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service’s Historic Preservation Fund Program and is being administered by the DHPA.
There are three categories of projects: Architectural & Historical, Archaeological and Acquisition & Development (rehabilitation). Applicants should download the appropriate application packet and read all instructions carefully. The deadline for proposals is Friday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. This is not a postmark deadline; all proposals must be received at the DHPA by the deadline.
Eligible applicants must be tax-exempt nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, or units of local government. Eligible properties must be listed in the National Register individually or as contributing resources within listed historic districts. Rehabilitation activities must meet federal preservation standards.
Steve Kennedy, skennedy@dnr.IN.gov, 317-232-6981 or Malia Vanaman, mvanaman@dnr.IN.gov, 317-232-1648 are available to answer applicants’ questions.