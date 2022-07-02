CONNERSVILLE — The Indiana Audubon will host the return of the Hummingbird Migration Celebration at Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary on Saturday, Aug. 6.
The annual event draws hummingbird enthusiasts from around the Midwest to Connersville for a daylong celebration of all things birds and hummingbirds.
Activities include beginning bird walks, hummingbird banding demonstrations, kids craft booths, live bird of prey shows, songbird banding demonstrations, live music, a native plant sale, and more.
Food and craft vendors will also be on hand during the festival.
The Indiana Audubon Hummingbird Migration Celebration is a festival for the tiny gem, the ruby-throated hummingbird. Multiple sponsors and partners provide an opportunity for all to learn about the birds, how to attract them, and how to keep them coming year after year.
Discounted presale tickets are available online for $10 through August 3, with walk-in tickets also available at the event for $15 for adults. Children under 17 are free.
To learn more about being a vendor at the Hummingbird Migration Celebration visit the event page at indianaaudubon.org/events.
To learn more about this event or to find an Indiana Audubon Society program near you, visit indianaaudubon.org.