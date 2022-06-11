ANDERSON — Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr., City of Anderson staff, and community leaders are continuing their plans for the Independence Day celebration that will be on Saturday, July 2.
Events of the celebration begin with the return of the Independence Day parade which starts downtown Anderson at 7 p.m. The parade will be followed by the opening of a free carnival at Athletic Park at 8 p.m. which includes games and prizes for children, a bounce house, food trucks and other entertainment.
At 8:30 p.m. performer Corey Cox will go on stage, followed by a fireworks display at 10 p.m.
Applications are now being accepted by those interested in participating in the Independence Day parade. They can be found on the city’s Facebook page and website. A quick link is https://tinyurl.com/3uya73rx . No entrance fee is required. Applications are due June 24. Submission details are on the application.
Floats, bands, and other groups should follow this year’s theme, “Celebrate the Red, White, and Blue.” Candy must be handed to spectators, not thrown, and no flyers or literature distribution is allowed.
Parade lineup and check in for participants is at 5:30 p.m.
The route this year starts at the corner of Eighth and Main streets. The parade goes south on Main Street to 14th Street. The route then turns right (west) toward Jackson Street. After turning on Jackson Street, the parade heads north back to Eighth Street.