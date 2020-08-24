PARAGON — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced the establishment of two new Indiana state forests at a ceremony in Morgan County.
Ravinia State Forest, near Paragon, encompasses 1,500 acres of wooded rolling hills, valleys and restored cropland. The area now known as Mountain Tea State Forest consists of more than 1,150 acres east of Nashville. The state’s public lands now include 15 officially designated state forests.
Recreation opportunities at the new state forests include wildlife viewing, hiking, and gathering wild berries, nuts, and mushrooms. Hunting is also permitted in state forests.
The new state forests also serve as two locations for the governor’s Million Trees program, which is an initiative to plant 1 million trees by 2025.
More than 700 acres of Mountain Tea State Forest, formerly managed by The Nature Conservancy, had been acquired by the state in 2013 with the assistance of the U.S. Forest Service through the Forest Legacy Program. Additional acreage had been acquired in 2009 through purchases from private land owners.
Ravinia State Forest was acquired through the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Crossroads 2000 fund.
