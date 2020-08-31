INDIANAPOLIS — Next month marks the 25th anniversary of a statewide celebration of archaeology in Indiana.
First came Indiana Archaeology Week, which ran from 1996-2001. Starting the next year, the celebration expanded to Indiana Archaeology Month. This year’s celebration starts Sept. 1, which Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has declared Indiana Archaeology Month Kickoff Day.
All month long, Hoosier history buffs can meet archaeologists and learn about the state’s fascinating past. Through the past years’ celebrations, thousands of members of the public have been able to experience archaeology in this and many other ways.
A variety of events for all ages will be offered by universities, museums, organizations, and individuals throughout Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology (DHPA) coordinates the activities. A schedule of events and additional information is at on.IN.gov/archaeologymonth.
