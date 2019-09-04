Indiana Archaeology Month underway
INDIANAPOLIS — The DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology invites the public to celebrate Indiana’s past while looking to the future during Indiana Archaeology Month.
This year is the 24th anniversary of a statewide celebration of archaeology in Indiana. The event started as Indiana Archaeology Week in 1996 and was expanded to a month in 2002.
During archaeology month, people can meet archaeologists and learn about Indiana’s fascinating past. A variety of events for all ages will be held by universities, museums, organizations, and individuals throughout Indiana. A schedule and additional information can be found at dnr.IN.gov/historic/3674.htm.
This year’s commemorative poster highlights Evansville and the fact that it is a persistent place. The Angel Mounds site (12Vg1) was a thriving Native American community a thousand years ago.
Contact Amy Johnson at ajohnson@dnr.IN.gov to receive a copy of this year’s poster. T-shirts are available for purchase at dnr.IN.gov/historic/4289.htm.
