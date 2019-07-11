CRAWSFORDVILLE — The Indiana Audubon invites grant applications for its annual environmental grant and scholarship program. Individuals and organizations may apply online now through Sept. 1 for projects related to Indiana’s natural resources, particularly those related to Indiana’s birds, that promote the Indiana Audubon’s mission.
The Mumford and Keller Grant/Scholarship Program is the official name of the grant program, created in 2010. The Mumford and Keller fund receives annual funding from the Indiana Audubon annual budget, as well as proceeds from the most recent Indiana Dunes Birding Festival silent auction and raffle. Over $5,000 in funding is available in 2019 for various projects related to educational, scientific, and conservation pursuits. Grant applications can be accessed online at indianaaudubon.org/about-ias
For more information about the grant program, call Indiana Audubon Awards Chair Kim Ehn, at 219-728-8351. To learn more about the Indiana Audubon and to search for programs near you, visit them on the web at indianaaudubon.org.
Send items for the Good Morning feature to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.