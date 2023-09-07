INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police Capitol Police Section is accepting applications. Individuals interested in beginning a career as a Capitol Police officer may apply online at https://www.in.gov/isp/career-opportunities/capitol-police/.
Basic eligibility requirements and consideration factors for a Capitol Police officer:
• Must be a U.S. citizen.
• Must be at least 21 years of age when appointed as a police employee.
• Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.
• Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile.
• Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).
• Must be a merit law enforcement officer with an Indiana Law Enforcement Tier I or Tier II Certification. Out-of-state law enforcement officers are eligible if their certification is determined to be equivalent to the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board standards.
The starting salary for current or former police officers with Tier I or Tier II certifications and 20 or more years of experience is $75,431.
The four-week finishing school begins on Dec. 27.
Interested applicants can obtain additional information about a career as a Capitol Police officer by visiting www.in.gov/isp/career-opportunities/capitol-police/. Applicants can also contact a recruiter at isprecruiting@isp.in.gov.