INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Chamber’s next offering of the Supervising and Managing People Workshop, May 14 and 15, is now virtual.
The interactive session is designed for maximum participation with polls, live chat, status updates, virtual whiteboards, webcam video and more.
Presented by FlashPoint Leadership Consulting, the speaker will be Bill Mugavin.
The workshop includes relevant and comprehensive management content to be delivered virtually in nine sessions over two days. This educational opportunity was developed for new supervisors and managers, experienced individuals who lack formal training and those who want to enhance or upgrade their skills.
Cost for the full two-day workshop is $599 for Indiana Chamber members; $699 for non-members. Register online by visiting www.indianachamber.com/conferences or call 317-264- 6885.
The Supervising and Managing People Workshop has been approved for continuing education units. If two or more people register from the same company, they receive a 20 percent discount.
For those not interested in participating virtually, but still want to sign up for this program, there are three additional dates happening in 2020.
