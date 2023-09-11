The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages the public to help it track sightings of common wall lizards (Podarcis muralis) in southeastern Indiana.
DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife biologists recently observed an estimated 20 to 35 wall lizards living in a rock-lined embankment bordering the Ohio River in Lawrenceburg, about two miles from the Ohio state line. Since that initial discovery, members of the public and DNR have identified additional wall lizard colonies in Aurora and Rising Sun.
Common wall lizards are not native to North America and are not generally dangerous. However, there is some concern among herpetologists that common wall lizards may outcompete native species like common five-lined skinks for food and shelter, though more research is needed to understand their interactions. Further work is needed to determine the extent of colonization in southeast Indiana and inform the DNR’s management recommendation.
Sightings of common wall lizards, especially those backed by photographs, should be emailed to HerpSurveys@dnr.IN.gov.
The common wall lizard is a European species that became established in Cincinnati during the early 1950s after several of them were intentionally released. This non-native species has since colonized much of the Cincinnati area, including parts of northern Kentucky, and is currently expanding into nearby areas of southwest Ohio. They have been approaching the Indiana border in recent years.