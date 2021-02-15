PORTAGE — Celebrate the migration of birdlife through the Indiana Dunes region on May 13-16 at the seventh annual (virtual/hybrid) Indiana Dunes Birding Festival.
The entire festival program schedule has now been released, featuring over 150 individual trips, programs, and workshops. The event is being organized by the Indiana Audubon and includes both the Indiana Dunes National Park and Indiana Dunes State Park as site hosts.
This year’s four-day festival will include capacity limited guided field trips and tours to view migrating birds within the dunes area, bird related programs and workshops, live bird of prey presentations, a native plant sale, and special art instructional workshops for both new bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
Discounted registration for priority Indiana Audubon members begins March 11, with general early-bird registration beginning March 14.
A special Migration Marketplace will occur throughout the festival. Vendor applications are being taken at indunesbirdingfestival.com.
In addition to the festival website, more information can be obtained at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, located at 1215 N. Ind. 49; or call the information desk at 219-395-1882 or the Indiana Audubon Society at 219-928-6905.
