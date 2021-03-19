INDIANAPOLIS — Eighteen communities and nonprofit organizations will receive a combined $29.6 million for 70 miles of new trail development as a part of the second round of the Next Level Trails program.
Combined with the 17 projects announced as part of the first round in May 2019, the Next Level Trails program has awarded $54.3 million in funding for more than 112 miles of trail throughout Indiana.
Next Level Trails is the largest infusion of trails funding in state history, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Bortner said in a press release. The $90 million grant program is divided into two components: a $70 million fund for regional projects and a $20 million fund for local projects. A total of $30 million was available for the second round, $25 million for regional projects and $5 million for local projects. The increased interest in outdoor recreation Indiana residents displayed during the pandemic further demonstrates the need for such projects.
More information can be found at: on.IN.gov/nextleveltrails.
