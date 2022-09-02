INDIANAPOLIS — September marks the 27th anniversary of a statewide celebration of archaeology in Indiana.
This year’s celebration started Sept. 1, and all month long, Hoosier history buffs can meet archaeologists and learn about the state’s fascinating past. Through the past years’ celebrations, thousands of members of the public have been able to experience archaeology in this and many other ways.
Various events for all ages will be offered by universities, museums, organizations and individuals throughout Indiana.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology coordinates the activities. A schedule of events is at on.IN.gov/archaeologymonth.
This year’s commemorative poster focuses on the diversity of Indiana’s Late Precontact ceramics. The ceramics of the Late Precontact period (1000 to 1500 CE) of Indiana indicate that Native American groups were not static but were diverse, dynamic and complex.
The poster and an in-depth discussion of the design are available at on.IN.gov/archaeologymonth.