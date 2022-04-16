MUNCIE — Beginning in 2015, Honor and Remember Inc. and its Indiana Chapter established the Indiana Run for the Fallen to call attention to and honor the men and women who have recently died in military service to America. A team of 16 former military and patriots throughout Indiana will embark on a 140-mile journey to honor every Indiana service member who died as a result of serving during the War on Terror and in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom,Enduring Freedom and New Dawn.
Each marker of the route will be dedicated to an individual Indiana hero’s and his or her family. The run team will stop at each “Hero Marker” HM (each mile marker) to give individual tribute to waiting Gold Star family members, friends and comrades. The goal of the event is to create a 140-mile memorial trail through Indiana. Each hero marker tribute will include a biographical description of the hero along with American and Honor and Remember Flags.
Indiana “Run for the Fallen” will kick off on Friday morning, May 13, at 7 a.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, with a “start” ceremony for the three-day, 140-mile run through Fort Wayne, Decatur, Berne, Geneva, Portland, Redkey, Albany, Muncie, Yorktown, Daleville, Anderson, Pendleton, Fortville, McCordsville,
Lawrence and finish on Sunday, May 15, at the Veterans War Memorial Plaza downtown Indianapolis, at 1:30 p.m.
More details and route maps will be available at Indiana.runforthefallen.org.