INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair unveiled the first wave of its 2022 list of scheduled concerts as a part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule, July 29 through Aug. 21. (The fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays).
All shows start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted otherwise.
The lineup includes:
• Kansas – Friday, July 29 (opening day)
• Chaka Khan – Wednesday, Aug. 3
• Zach Williams – Sunday, Aug. 14
• Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills – Wednesday, Aug. 17
• Carly Pearce – Friday, Aug. 19
