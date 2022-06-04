LOGO21 GOOD MORNING.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair unveiled the first wave of its 2022 list of scheduled concerts as a part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule, July 29 through Aug. 21. (The fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays).

All shows start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

The lineup includes:

• Kansas – Friday, July 29 (opening day)

• Chaka Khan – Wednesday, Aug. 3

• Zach Williams – Sunday, Aug. 14

• Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills – Wednesday, Aug. 17

• Carly Pearce – Friday, Aug. 19

