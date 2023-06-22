LOGO21 GOOD MORNING.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has unveiled an additional round of shows for its 2023 list of scheduled concerts as a part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule, July 28 through Aug. 20.

The fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage has become a summertime staple for concert goers and music lovers. All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served. All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.

New shows recently announced include:

• Samantha Fish featuring Jesse Dayton — Saturday, July 29

• Quiet Riot — Saturday, Aug. 5

• Three Dog Night — Wednesday, Aug. 9

• Skillet — Sunday, Aug. 13

• Latino Fest en la Feria del Estado de Indiana — Thursday, Aug. 17

• Breland — Saturday, Aug. 19

There will be a limited amount of reserved viewing area tickets sold later this summer for these concerts.

For more information, visit www.indianastatefair.com or follow the Indiana State Fair on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Send items for the Good Morning feature to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

