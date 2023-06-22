INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has unveiled an additional round of shows for its 2023 list of scheduled concerts as a part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule, July 28 through Aug. 20.
The fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage has become a summertime staple for concert goers and music lovers. All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served. All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.
New shows recently announced include:
• Samantha Fish featuring Jesse Dayton — Saturday, July 29
• Quiet Riot — Saturday, Aug. 5
• Three Dog Night — Wednesday, Aug. 9
• Skillet — Sunday, Aug. 13
• Latino Fest en la Feria del Estado de Indiana — Thursday, Aug. 17
• Breland — Saturday, Aug. 19
There will be a limited amount of reserved viewing area tickets sold later this summer for these concerts.
For more information, visit www.indianastatefair.com or follow the Indiana State Fair on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.