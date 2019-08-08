INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for the 80th Recruit Academy. Individuals who are interested in beginning a rewarding career as an state trooper must apply online at http://www.in.gov/isp/2368.htm.
Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 p.m. EST Sunday, Nov. 3. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted for the academy.
Basic eligibility requirements and consideration factors for a trooper:
• Must be a United States citizen.
• Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Appointment date is Oct. 1, 2020)
• Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.
• Must possess a valid driver's license to operate an automobile.
• Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the state as designated by the superintendent.
• Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).
Interested applicants can obtain additional information about a career as state trooper by visiting https://www.in.gov/isp/3041.htm to find the recruiter assigned to your area.
