INDIANAPOLIS — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing and quarantine directives, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) has decided to make the Indiana Tour de Cure a virtual event so even more people in the community can be included and encouraged to get active by walking, running or cycling in their neighborhoods.
To participate, people can go to diabetes.org/indianatour to register for free. We encourage participants to raise funds by sending out emails to request $10 per person in honor of the one in 10 people who have diabetes.
When participants raise $100, they receive an official Indiana Tour de Cure T-shirt.
On June 6, the organization will conduct a Facebook Live event with opening ceremonies, interviews and more. We will ask participants to take before and after photos of their walk, run or ride and post on social media.
People with diabetes need us now more than ever. If someone with diabetes contracts the coronavirus, they are at risk of having more severe complications.
The 2020 Virtual Indiana Tour de Cure will encourage participants to be active and committing to ride, run or walk in their local neighborhoods on the event day.
