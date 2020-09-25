INDIANAPOLIS — A Midwest holiday tradition and season highlight for the city of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir’s annual Festival of Carols will celebrate 30 years with a special broadcast of the performance on MyINDY-TV 23 on Monday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m.
Following sell-out runs across multiple live performances over the last five years, the 2020 broadcast performance comes in lieu of a live audience due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions.
Festival of Carols features a selection of fan-favorite and traditional holiday music, along with musical surprises for the whole family. The performance will feature Indianapolis native and world-renowned soprano Angela Brown, whose presence has been at the forefront of opera, concert and empowerment through music across the globe.
“Though the format may be different, this year’s 30th anniversary presentation of Festival of Carols will feature the same seasonal exuberance and choral beauty that have been hallmarks of our annual production for decades,” said Artistic Director Eric Stark.
