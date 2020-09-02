INDIANAPOLIS — Nightmare on Edgewood, 1927 S. Meridian St., opens for its 42nd season Friday, Sept. 25.
Tickets are on sale via the Nightmare on Edgewood website at www.nightmareonedgewood.com.
New this year is The Cinema, where guests will find themselves stepping directly into their favorite scenes from iconic horror movies. Also new is Conley Farm, a dilapidated barnyard and stable crawling with violent and grossly deformed farmhands, the unfortunate victims of hazardous farming chemicals. At Edgewood Sanitarium, the doctors enforce inhumane practices as they work to “cure” the residents’ deranged minds, and the patients often riot in resistance.
For an additional $5, guests can also experience Shadows Escape, Indiana’s only 3D audio sensory experience.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and adhering to CDC and local health and guidelines, the following measures will take place:
All guests will get temperature checks, wear face masks, hand sanitizer stations will be available to customers onsite, ticket holders standing in line will be asked to stand 6 feet apart, limited capacity to maintain social distancing while guests are in the attractions, all ticket holders will only enter the haunt with members of their own group.
