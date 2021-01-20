INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo has hired a team of internationally known experts to amplify efforts to protect nature through the new Global Center for Species Survival.
Their roles focus on supporting, connecting and communicating the work and efforts of more than 10,000 conservationists of the Species Survival Commission (SSC) of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the world’s largest environmental conservation organization. The Global Center is part of a groundbreaking partnership between the Zoo and IUCN SSC.
These seven coordinators will begin their roles at the Global Center in the first quarter of 2021. They’ve worked over the last 10-15 years saving species on five continents and are currently moving to Indianapolis from locations around the world.
Made possible through a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc., the Global Center advances the Zoo’s efforts to make Indianapolis one of the world’s most conservation-literate cities. The Global Center will support the wildlife experts whose findings make up the IUCN Red List, which outlines the specific extinction issues facing all species.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.